Reese Witherspoon announces open casting for 'Legally Blonde's prequel: Search is on

The caption of the post read, "Our search for the high school version of Elle Woods is officially ON! With our friends @primevideo we’re making the casting process totally OPEN, so you can submit your auditions at the link in my bio… I’m SO excited to see all your fabulous takes on everyone’s favorite Gemini vegetarian!" Legally Blonde followed the story of Elle Woods, a young woman who wants to win her boyfriend back after a break up by enrolling in the same law school but during the process, she re-discovers herself and comes to know there are more things about her than just her looks.