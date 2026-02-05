<p>Just as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/ram-charan">Ram Charan</a>’s fans were still basking in the happiness of his recent fatherhood news, with the actor welcoming twins, they received another sweet surprise. The makers of his highly anticipated movie <em>Peddi</em> announced its grand theatrical release date, giving his fans another reason to celebrate. </p><p>Ever since the announcement, Ram Charan’s <em>Peddi</em> has been making massive noise on social media and topping the charts. From its powerful announcement glimpse, striking first-look posters, teaser glimpses, to the peppy, foot-tapping number '<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vVDp1ulBKIk">Chikiri Chikiri</a>,' the makers have continuously elevated the buzz for the movie, and with each update, the movie has only amplified the excitement among fans. </p>.<p><strong>Poster released</strong></p><p>Unveiling a brand-new, striking poster, the makers made the release date announcement. Ram Charan’s <em>Peddi</em> is officially set to release on April 30, 2026. The new poster shows Ram Charan in an intense, long-haired and heavily bearded look, sporting a rugged, bloodied face and a dust-covered avatar. Standing amidst a charged crowd, his commanding presence hints at a powerful and mass-packed character, raising excitement around the film.</p>.‘Peddi’ makers celebrate Ram Charan's 18 years in cinema with new poster.<p>Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT ❤️🔥 #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026. Mega Powerstar @alwaysramcharan @nimmashivarajkumar @janhvikapoor @buchibabu_sana @arrahman @rathnaveludop @kollaavinash @navinnooli @iamjaggubhai_ @boman_irani @divyenndu @venkatasatishkilaru @vriddhicinemas @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @Ivyentertainmentofficial @tseries.official @peddimovie (sic)."</p>.<p><strong>Cast and crew</strong></p><p>Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas, <em>Peddi</em> features Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is slated for release in theatres on April 30, 2026.</p>