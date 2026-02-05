Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'With folded hands I beg you': Deve Gowda's emotional appeal to resolve water disputes in Karnataka

'Central government should protect the interests of farmers and people of Karnataka in the matter of irrigation'
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 07:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 07:42 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsRajya Sabhadeve gowda

Follow us on :

Follow Us