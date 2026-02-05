'With folded hands I beg you': Deve Gowda's emotional appeal to resolve water disputes in Karnataka

<p><a href="https://google.com/search?q=Rajya+Sabha+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Rajya+Sabha+deccan+herald+&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIGCAEQRRg8MgYIAhBFGDzSAQg0ODMyajBqN6gCCLACAfEF19xhUCwsqyM&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Rajya Sabha</a> member and former Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hd-devegowda">H D Deve Gowda</a> during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to leaders of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to come together to resolve the "major problem" of drinking water in his State.</p><p>Gowda, concluding his speech on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament, said he is today "at the fag end of" his life and wants to see an end to this water problem. </p><p>"Today, at the fag end of my life, I don't want to talk anything because the election is there (in Tamil Nadu). I don't want to talk on this issue... with folded hands I beg of you... please see that the problem of the drinking water is solved," Gowda said.</p>.<p>"I have been fighting for the State's water issue for the last 65 years. My term as a Rajya Sabha member is also ending in a few days. I believe that the Central government should protect the interests of the farmers and people of Karnataka in the matter of irrigation," the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo said.</p>.<p>Karnataka is involved in multiple, long-standing inter-State water disputes, primarily concerning Cauvery, Krishna, and Pennaiyar rivers.</p>.<p>Participating in the discussion, Gowda said the economic foundation of the country has grown significantly stronger in the past 11 years.</p><p>"Despite various global crises, India has remained the fastest growing major economy in the world. India has further improved its record in keeping inflation under control. It is directly benefiting the poor and the middle-class families of the country," Gowda said.</p><p>As a result of the policies of the government, the income of citizens has increased and the savings has grown and their purchasing power has also improved, he said.</p><p>He also congratulated the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on trade deals that have been achieved with the European Union and the United States.</p>