Release of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' in India delayed, new date to be announced

The animated film was set to release in theatres with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside its original English version on October 18 in the 4K format.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 10:11 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 10:11 IST
