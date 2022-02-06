Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 10 lesser-known facts about the 'Queen of Melody'

Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday, was inarguably one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers. The 'Queen of Melody', who began her career in the 1940s, enjoyed a strong fan following due to her 'golden' voice and remarkable range. She inspired generations with her impressive body of work, emerging as Indian's undisputed 'Queen of Melody'. Here are 10 facts to know about Indian cinema's 'Nightingale'.

Born gifted

Mangeshkar's father Deenanath Mangeshkar was a celebrated theatre actor and Hindustani classical vocalist, who inspired many aspiring musicians to pursue their passion. He discovered his daughter's abilities when she corrected one of his shagirds. 'Didi' eventually decided to pursue singing to take her father's legacy forward.

Her first song was not used

Mangeshkar began her career when she recorded a song titled Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari for the Marathi movie Kiti Hasaal. The track was, however, not used in the film's final cut. She eventually shifted to Mumbai to pursue a career in the Hindi film industry and soon rose to fame with the iconic Aayega Aanewala from, Mahal, which hit the screens in 1949. The rest is history.

Didn't listen to her songs

The legend once told a news publication that she never heard her songs as she would find faults in them.

She was a talented composer

Mangeshkar composed music under the pseudonym 'Anandhgan' for a few Marathi movies before making it big in Hindi cinema. She decided against working under her real name as her mentor felt that her career might be affected if the songs did not do well.

An international sensation

The legend enjoyed a strong fan following internationally as she was the first Indian artist to first-ever Indian to perform in London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Her song Wada Na Tod, originally recorded in the 1950s, was used in the English-language movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which hit the screens in 2004.

Never worked with O P Nayyar

Mangeshkar worked with some Indian cinema's most decorated music composers--right from S D Burman to A R Rahman, which bears testimony to her limitless talent. The thespian, however, never, collaborated with O P Nayyar, the music director of films such as Baaz and Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi.

She was an MP

Mangeshkar was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1999 for her contribution to the film industry.

A star in Bengali cinema

The legend was a force to reckon with in Bengali cinema. She recorded nearly 185 songs in the language, receiving praise for her work. Hemant Kumar introduced her to the Bengali audience when he recorded Prem Ekbari Esechilo Nirobe in her voice. She also lent her voice to Telugu Tamil and Kannada songs

A rare song in Malayalam

Mangeshkar recorded her only Malayalam song Kadali Chenkadali for the Prem Nazir-starrer Nellu, which hit the screens in 1974. It was composed by Salil Chowdhury.

Madan Mohan was like her brother

She shared a special bond with Madan Mohan. In 2011, Mangeshkar revealed that she considered him to be 'like a brother'.

