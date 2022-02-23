RIP Lalitha: A National Award winner who enriched Malayalam cinema with her brilliant performances

Veteran actor KPAC Lalitha died on February 22, three days before her 74th birthday, leaving fans heartbroken.

The powerhouse performer, who was christened Maheshwari Amma at birth in Kayamkulam in 1948, began her acting career at the age of 10 adopting the name Lalitha. She later joined the Kerala People's Arts Club, following which she became popular as KPAC Lalitha.

The actor made her Mollywood debut with the 1969 release Koottukudumbam, an adaptation of a play of the same name. which featured the iconic Prem Nazir in the lead.

She married noted filmmaker Bharathan a few years later, taking a short break from films. Lalitha eventually returned to the big screen with Kattathe Kilikkoodu, which hit the screens in 1983. It featured Suresh Gopi in the lead and did well at the box office.

Also Read — Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha dies

She frequently acted alongside actor Innocent, which helped her consolidate her standing in the industry. Some of their notable films include Gajakesariyogam and the blockbuster Godfather. It was, however, the 1991 release Amaram that proved to be a gamechanger for her as it helped her win the National Award for 'Best Supporting Actress'. She impressed critics with her work in movies, such as Kadinjool Kalyanam, and Sandhesam.

She essayed a key role in the cult horror-comedy Manichitrathazhu, starring Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi. It received rave reviews, attaining cult status. The film was later remade in multiple languages, which helped the story reach a wider audience. The star put her professional commitments on hold when her husband died in 1998 but eventually made an impressive comeback with ace filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad's Veendum Chila Veetukaryangal.

Shantham, which hit the screens in 2001, proved to be another memorable release for Lalitha as it saw her bag her second National Award for 'Best Supporting Actress'. The Jayaraj-directed film revolved around the impact of political rivalries on society and received acclaim for the intense performances.

Also Read — RJ Rachana passes away due to cardiac arrest

Lalitha remained an inseparable part of Malayalam cinema in the years to follow, appearing in movies such as Nasrani, Aakasham and Loudspeaker. She was also part of Loham, Charlie, White and Pinneyum. More recently, she was seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund and the direct-to-OTT movie Home.

Fans would also be eager to pay homage to her by watching her in an upcoming gangster drama Bheesma Parvam that reunites Mammootty with Big B helmer Amal Neerad.

Lalitha was an accomplished dubbing artist and occasionally lent her voice to actors such as Sharada, Surekha and Nandita Bose. She played the female lead in the masterpiece Mathilukal, voicing a character that did not appear onscreen.

Her death is a huge loss for the Malayalam film industry.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: