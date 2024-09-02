Rishab Shetty, Jr NTR make a spiritual visit to Keshavanatheshwara Temple

Superstars Jr NTR and Rishab Shetty along with their family members paid a visit to Keshavanatheshwara Temple in Moodagallu on the weekend. In this spiritual trip, they were joined by celebrated filmmaker Prashant Neel.
Kantara fame Rishab Shetty took to social media and shared a video of their visit to Keshavanatheshwara Temple. As they sought blessings from God. He captioned the post;
"ಮೂಡುಗಲ್ಲು ಕೇಶವನಾಥೇಶ್ವರನ ದರ್ಶನ ಪಡೆದಾಗ…
A blessed journey to Keshavanatheshwara Temple Moodagallu ++
@jrntr #PrashanthNeel @likithareddyneel @pragathirishabshetty" (sic)
Rishab Shetty is enjoying the success of Kantara, the blockbuster that recently earned him a National Award. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is eagerly anticipating the release of Devara, where he stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor.
Both stars captured the audience's hearts and dominated the box office with their exceptional acting skills previous year.
On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is currently focused on creating an unparalleled divine experience with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. He is also in discussions with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration. Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is busy managing multiple projects, including the highly talked-about sequel War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan.
Published 02 September 2024, 15:16 IST