Rishi Kapoor's ashes immersed in Banganga tank in South Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor's ashes immersed in Banganga tank

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 03 2020, 18:16 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 18:16 ist

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Banganga tank here on Sunday, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

Randhir Kapoor said a prayer meet for the actor was held on Saturday.

"We did prayer meet yesterday. Today we immersed his ashes in Banganga as we haven't received permission from the authorities to go to Haridwar," Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

A picture has gone viral on social media, where Rishi Kapoor's actor-son Ranbir and wife Neetu are seen sitting next to his photograph.

According to family sources, the actor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was unable to attend the funeral as she was travelling from Delhi by road, was present at the prayer meet.

"There were not many people, Only five-six family members," the insider said.

Rishi Kapoor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalised twice.

