Riteish Deshmukh to direct & act in a film on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The 45-year-old actor-director, who will also play the titular role of Maharashtra’s greatest warrior, said it was his dream to make a film on Shivaji.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not a mere historical figure; he is an emotion, a timeless saga of valour, and a beacon of hope that has illuminated hearts for over three and a half centuries. A rebel whose courage knew no bounds, he didn’t just rule land, he conquered hearts, earning the endearing title of ‘Raja Shivaji’,” Deshmukh, who directed the 2022 successful Marathi film, 'Ved', said in a statement.

On the eve of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj jayanti on Sunday, the actor also unveiled the poster of 'Raja Shivaji'.