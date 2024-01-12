Riteish Deshmukh to play the antagonist in Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2'

Following the tremendous success of the 2018 blockbuster Raid, Ajay Devgn has reunited with filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta for the highly anticipated sequel – Raid 2. Now, it is learnt that the thriller will feature Riteish Deshmukh in the negative lead role.

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedies.