RJ of today’s generation should be multitasker: Sriram Sullia

As you drive around the busy streets of Bengaluru, you will most likely hear his friendly voice on the radio. Look him up on social media and you will find a multifaceted side to Sriram who strongly believes that digital content is the future and one is already living it.

Sriram started his career in radio in 2009 hosting a late-night show for All India Radio. “It was the time when FM Radio had held its ground as the only source of audio entertainment. I had programmed campus radio in college. Moonlighting as an RJ in AIR (All India Radio) meant a fair amount of pocket money at that time,” Sriram says.

More than 12 years as an RJ, Sriram currently heads programming for two radio stations while continuing to host the evening drive-time show. Sriram is a dependable emcee in the corporate circles having hosted more than 2,000 shows for the biggest MNCs. He also hosts an adorable podcast with his daughter Aryaa. Log on to his YouTube channel and you will find over 300 videos of various content buckets.

“Multimedia has exploded to such a large extent that one can create content at home and distribute it based on merit. I consider myself as a content creator who uses audio, video and live platforms to make a connection with the audience. I’m a YouTuber, a Podcaster, an emcee, a broadcaster – an RJ of today’s generation should be a multitasker who is reaching out to audiences on platforms of your choice. Be interesting; turn up and that’s half the job done,” he says.

"It’s the content creators' era where consistent 15-second videos can get you a massive following and brand deals. While staying true to the audience is key, the biggest currency earned by any content creator is the attention of the audience and their engagement with you. Initially, we hesitated or shied away from being in front of the camera but the pandemic situation made us all turn on the camera in one form or the other and address an audience. Video will continue to be an effective way of story telling and we might as well get comfortable in front of the camera, look straight in the eyes of the viewer and make an impact," Sriram says.

Check out DH's latest videos: