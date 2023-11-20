JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child

Waterhouse, also a singer-songwriter, on Sunday took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by revealing her growing baby bump.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 07:07 IST

Follow Us

Los Angeles: Actor couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are set to become parents.

Waterhouse, also a singer-songwriter, on Sunday took the stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico and surprised the crowd by revealing her growing baby bump.

Several videos of the singer, dressed in a glittery pink minidress and a feathery coat, are circulating on social media.

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse can be heard saying in one of the clips.

She then goes to open her coat to reveal a baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working," she quipped before beginning her music performance.

According to People magazine, Waterhouse (31) and The Batman star Pattinson (37) have been dating since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 November 2023, 07:07 IST)
Robert PattinsonEntertainmen News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT