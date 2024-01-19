Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to star in JLo’s ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’

The founder and head of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, is all set to make his showbiz debut. Sadhguru will soon be seen playing a role in Jennifer Lopez starrer ‘This Is Me Now: A Love Story’. The film will start streaming on OTT platform Prime Video from February 16 onwards.

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez took to her social media and dropped the trailer of her upcoming project and wrote;

"I have not been this nervous, excited, scared and thrilled to share something with you in years!! The story of the journey from This Is Me…Then to This Is Me…Now is the most personal thing I’ve ever done. The musical experience continues February 16 when This Is Me…Now the album drops and This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, my new Amazon Original, is streaming on Prime Video. Watch the trailer…NOW. (sic)