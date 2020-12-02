‘Salaar’: 5 things to know about Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s movie

Noted Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel has taken to Twitter to confirm that he will teaming up with pan-India star Prabhas for the Hombale Films-backed biggie Salaar. He shared the first look poster of the movie much to the delight of fans. In it, the Baahubali hero is seen in an intense new avatar that does justice to his reel image. With Salaar gaining attention, here is a look at five things one needs to know about the magnum opus.

Prabhas in a ‘violent’ avatar: The poster of Salaar suggests that Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a violent don/goon in the film. If this is indeed the case, the flick might prove to be a feast for those who liked his reel daredevilry in Rebel, Mirchi and Chatrapathi.

Also read: Director SS Rajamouli opens up on teaming up with actor Prabhas again

Mass reloaded: Salaar is likely to be a complete departure from Prabhas’ previous release Saaho. While the Sujeeth-helmed movie catered to an urban audience, Prashanth Neel’s movie is expected to appeal to the masses. Judging by the director’s style of filmmaking, it might have punch dialogues and intense fight sequences.

Who will be Prabhas’ leading lady?: The makers of Salaar might rope in a popular star from Tollywood or Bollywood to play the leading lady opposite ‘Darling’ in the film. The team might, alternatively opt for a newcomer/debutante to add the proverbial surprise factor to the film. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.

Prashanth Neel’s big test: Prashanth Neel emerged as a force to be reckoned when KGF opened to a fantastic response at the box office while receiving rave reviews from fans. Salaar is likely to hit the screens after the release of KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the pan-India biggie, and this makes it an important release for all concerned.

Prabhas on a roll: With Salaar, Prabhas has added another pan-India movie to his kitty. He will soon be seen in the Radha Krishna Kumar-helmed Radhe Shyam, marking his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The action hero has also agreed to star in the Bhushan Kumar-backed Adipurush and the fantasy movie Prabhas 21.