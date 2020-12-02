Director SS Rajamouli opens up on teaming up with actor Prabhas again

Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli has said that he would love to collaborate with pan-India star Prabhas again if there is a script that is ‘exciting for both of us’. Speaking to Spotboye, the Eega helmer jokingly added that the two have had ‘enough of each other’ as they worked together for five years on the Baahubali series.

SS Rajamouli and ‘Darling’ first teamed up for the actioner Chatrapathi, which emerged as a smash hit at the box office. They redefined the tenets of Indian cinema with the 2015 release Baahubali, which hit screens in multiple languages. Baahubali 2, a sequel to the period-drama, opened to a thunderous response at the box office in 2017 and established the two as a bankable combination.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is working on the eagerly-awaited movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. The film features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and marks the first collaboration between the young actors. The film is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali series, making it a high-profile release for all concerned. RRR has a strong supporting cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Ray Stevenson.

It was originally slated to release during Sankranti 2021 but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He is expected to team up with ‘Prince’ Mahesh Babu for a movie after wrapping up RRR.

Prabhas, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-packed Saaho. He will next be seen in the Radha Krishna Kumar-directed Radhe Shyam, featuring Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He will be teaming up with Tanhaji director Om Raut for the mythological movie Adipurush, featuring him as Lord Ram.

‘Darling’ also has the fantasy-drama Prabhas 21, which marks Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s Tollywood debut, in his kitty.