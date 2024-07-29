Salman Khan partners with Jacob & Co for exclusive new watch collection

In the social media post, Salman said, "With my dear friend @jacobarabo shaking hands to unveil my new partnership with @jacobandco. Salman Khan - Jacob & Co timepiece coming soon." Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut of this exclusive collection.

Salman Khan, celebrated for his style and charisma, is now venturing into the world of luxury watches, joining the ranks of other prominent figures who have collaborated with Jacob & Co. This collaboration with Jacob & Co is expected to introduce a fresh and stylish addition to the luxury watch market.

The brand is renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and has previously partnered with notable names in sports, entertainment, and luxury automobiles. This new partnership is set to merge Jacob & Co’s opulent timepieces with Salman Khan’s distinctive flair, making it a highly anticipated collection.

On the professional front, Salman Khan’s next project is Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and set for release in 2025.