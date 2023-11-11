Salman Khan request fans to avoid sharing 'Tiger 3' spoilers

"We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion & we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope #Tiger3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you," Salman posted on microblogging site X.

His co-stars, Katrina and Emraan, also asked the fans to not spoil the film for others.

"The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali," she said.