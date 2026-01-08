<p>Belagavi: Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said that cases have been booked against three technical heads of Inamdar Sugars at Markumbi in Bailhongal taluk with them prima facie not taking precautionary measures while replacing the valves of Actuated Valve Control Packages (AVCP) which led in boiling sugarcane juice spilling on the eight employees of whom seven succumbed and condition of one was critical. </p><p>During investigations if violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by management comes to the fore, they too will be booked.</p>.Death toll rises to 7 in Belagavi sugar factory explosion.<p>Ramarajan informed reporters here on Thursday that during the preliminary investigations it came to the fore that the three technical heads did not take necessary precautionary measures which led in the boiling sugarcane juice spilling on the employees while replacing the valves at fourth storey in the factory. </p><p>Accused were General Manager Technical Head V Sabburatinam, General Manager Engineering Head Praveenkumar Taki and Deputy General Manager Process S Vinodkumar presently residing at Markumbi. </p><p>SOPs have to be implemented and followed by the factory. Management which includes its directors if found violating SOPs, would be booked, he said. </p>.One killed in sugar factory boiler blast in Belagavi.<p>After the incident on Wednesday, police responded swiftly and shifted the injured to the private hospital under zero traffic. </p><p>Among the eight injured, seven of them have succumbed. We shall write to the concerned departments for investigating if safety measures were put in place or not and also inspect all such factories in the district to ensure such incidents do not recur, Ramarajan said.</p><p>Family members of the deceased were not prepared to conduct last rites as none from the factory management met them or heard their grievances. We shall talk with the Deputy Commissioner to find solution for their demands, he said.</p>