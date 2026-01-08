Menu
Belagavi sugar factory explosion: Three technical heads booked for violating precautionary measures

During investigations if violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) by management comes to the fore, they too will be booked.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 12:46 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 12:46 IST
Karnataka News

