Salman Khan teams up with art company Artfi to make his paintings accessible

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said he has joined hands with fine art company Artfi to make his paintings accessible to fans.

According to a press release, for the first time Salman's paintings, including the renowned diptych titled 'Unity 1' and 'Unity 2', will be available to everyone through fractional ownership.

"I'm delighted to be associated with Artfi on this initiative to make my paintings accessible and I'm pleased to see that through this my art will be shared with people around the world," the superstar said in a statement.