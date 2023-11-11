Salman Khan's 'Farrey', Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kadak Singh' part of IFFI gala premiers line-up

Prithul Kumar, MD NFDC & Festival Director, said, "As we gather at IFFI to celebrate the art of cinema from around the world, we are reminded that film is a universal language that transcends borders and cultures."

"The Gala premiere segment is a testament to the power of storytelling, and we are honoured to present these captivating films that will inspire and move audiences. Let the magic of the silver screen unite us in the joy of storytelling," he added.