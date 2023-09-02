Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Samantha-Vijay's 'Kushi' earns Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on day one

The Telugu language film is directed by 'Majili' helmer Shiva Nirvana.
Last Updated 02 September 2023, 10:38 IST

Follow Us

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer romantic drama Kushi has raised Rs 30.1 crore worldwide on the first day of its release, the makers said Saturday.

Producer Mythri Movie Makers shared the movie's opening day collection on its official page on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Blockbuster Family Entertainer #Kushi... Sensational Day 1 with 30.1 CR GROSS WORLDWIDE and a super strong Day 2 on cards,' the post read.

The Telugu language film is directed by 'Majili' helmer Shiva Nirvana.

The film marks second collaboration between Prabhu and Deverakonda after the 2018 Telugu biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of actor Savitri.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 September 2023, 10:38 IST)
India NewsEntertainment NewsSamantha Ruth PrabhuTamil moviesTrending

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT