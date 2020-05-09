San Diego Comic-Con goes online

San Diego Comic-Con goes online

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 09 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 19:45 ist
AFP/File photo

San Diego Comic-Con has announced that it will be presenting an at-home version of its annual event this year.

The convention's official Twitter handle shared the news.

"Coming soon… Free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” the tweet read.

Then news comes less than a month after it was revealed that, for the first time in the event’s history, Comic-Con would be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was scheduled to happen from July 23 to 26.

No dates for the online at-home event have been announced yet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Comic-Con

What's Brewing

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

With focus on coronavirus, Amazon deforestation surges

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Grandma makes 130km bicycle trip for grandson treatment

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

Why men rape? Book seeks to find out answers

 