Sandeep Reddy Vanga to make Michael Jackson biopic with Allu Arjun?

A rumour is doing the rounds that has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, Arjun Reddy and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has joined hands with Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun for an ambitious biographical film on the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson.

This news has set tongues wagging and sparked widespread excitement among fans of both Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vanga, who is known for his impeccable storytelling prowess and cinematic flair, and Allu Arjun, hailed as one of the most versatile actors in the Telugu film industry, the project is poised to be nothing short of spectacular.

In several interviews, Sandeep has expressed his desire to create a movie on Michael Jackson. If buzz has to be believed, Vanga has reportedly zeroed Allu Arjun and the talks are in advance stages.