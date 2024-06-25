Sanjith Hegde’s new Kannada song ‘Nange Allava’ is a passionate ode to love

Renowned musician Sanjith Hegde is back with a new independent Kannada song, a soulful melody that beautifully captures the essence of love. This latest track is said to evoke a sense of longing and nostalgia, making listeners yearn for their loved ones, whether near or distant.
The enchanting romantic song features Sanjana Doss, and the lyrics are penned by Nagarjuna Sharma and Sanjith Hegde.
Visuals are captured by Bijoy Shetty. The characters and the music together give life a composition that lures listeners into reminiscing about the cherished memories which they would have shared with their loved ones.
Sanjith has already made waves with his previous tracks in Bollywood, Baadal and Gulaabo, both of which were well-received by audiences and made a niche space for himself in Bollywood music industry. Each of his compositions offered a unique and immersive experience, taking listeners to a different world.
With Nange Allava, Sanjith is said to have crafted a tune that has the potential to become an anthem for those who love deeply and passionately. This song is a testament to his evolving artistry and his ability to touch hearts through music.
Making this song changed my life, I’m so nervous and excited to share this with you all. “Nange Allava” helped me express my rollercoaster of a love life. I'm so grateful to everyone who's been part of this journey and with this release I feel a lot lighter
says Sanjith.
This mesmerizing track composed in Kannada, takes you on a journey of love and longing. Released by Warner Music India, the song is available on all the popular streaming platforms.