Sanjith Hegde’s new Kannada song ‘Nange Allava’ is a passionate ode to love

Renowned musician Sanjith Hegde is back with a new independent Kannada song, a soulful melody that beautifully captures the essence of love. This latest track is said to evoke a sense of longing and nostalgia, making listeners yearn for their loved ones, whether near or distant.

The enchanting romantic song features Sanjana Doss, and the lyrics are penned by Nagarjuna Sharma and Sanjith Hegde.

Visuals are captured by Bijoy Shetty. The characters and the music together give life a composition that lures listeners into reminiscing about the cherished memories which they would have shared with their loved ones.