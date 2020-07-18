Script is the hero in 'Law', says Ragini Chandran

Model, dancer and now actress, Ragini Chandran never imagined herself taking up acting. But the script of her debut film titled ‘Law’, to be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 17, won her heart. In an interview with Showtime, Ragini talks about her connection with the character Nandini.

How did you get this role?

Director Raghu Samarth narrated the script to my husband Prajwal. Becoming an actress was something I had never planned, but when Prajwal heard the script, he found it interesting and asked me if I would take it on. And that’s how the film came about.

What do you like best about this role and the film?

I think that the best thing about this film is the script. There’s no other hero in this film other than that.

Talking about my character, Nandini, she’s a very strong-headed girl and the entire movie revolves around this aspect of her. One of the best things about the role is that she’s really strong and outspoken and I could relate really well with that. That made things easy; I didn’t have to act much.

Was the role challenging?

In some portions, yes. Being in front of the camera was not too much of a problem for me as I’ve been modelling for about 8 years now. But to do a Kannada movie, the first thing I had to do was make sure my Kannada was good -- to speak ‘spashta’ Kannada, as they say. Heroines usually are bubbly but that was not the case with Nandini. That was tough.

Do you see yourself continuing to act?

I just go with the flow. If a good role that I like comes up again, I would consider it. But I haven’t planned for anything or signed up for a film. Some scripts were offered to me and Prajwal as a couple, but those did not interest us. But we might do a film in the future, you never know.

What kind of films would you want to do in the future if you continue acting?

I haven’t planned on making acting a part of my journey, but Sivagami in a Bahubali prequel would be great. Being a classical dancer, I would love to do something with a mythological base.