JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Season 6 of Neha Dhupia's podcast to arrive in video format on JioTV

According to a press release, the new chapter will showcase Dhupia in conversation with renowned personalities from the film industry, offering listeners an exclusive insight into their lives.
Last Updated 15 January 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: The sixth season of actor Neha Dhupia's podcast 'No Filter Neha' will premiere in a video format on JioTV, the makers said on Monday.

According to a press release, the new chapter will showcase Dhupia in conversation with renowned personalities from the film industry, offering listeners an exclusive insight into their lives.

Dhupia, who also serves as a producer on No Filter Neha, said she is excited to reintroduce the sixth season of her podcast in a novel video format with JioTV.

"Witnessing the podcast's evolution into a space for genuine and spontaneous discussions has been remarkable."

"This season, with 8 episodes featuring prominent figures in Indian cinema, is set to be even more thrilling. Brace yourself for candid and unfiltered conversations offering a glimpse into the glamorous realm of the film industry," the actor said in a statement.

The new season of No Filter Neha with a 'video first approach' will be available for the viewers on JioTV, a live TV streaming platform, owned by Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited with over 1,000 channels in more than 15 languages and 12 genres.

On the film front, Dhupia was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film A Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 15 January 2024, 09:00 IST)
Entertainment NewsPodcastNeha Dhupia

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT