'Sector 36' movie review: Ho-hum take on Nithari killings

A study in bleakness, you can gape at it in a deadpan sorta way or ask yourself a few questions even as you admire the acting chops on display in this rather meandering crime chiller. Does every serial killer need a whimpering backstory? Can too much gore desensitise you to the point of chafing at the screen? Suppose the psychopath is a good-looking bloke who banters casually with the investigating officer about his multiple crimes. Does it make a difference to how you react to his bone-chilling devilry?