Seven national awards: A sweep for Kannada

The best Kannada film was awarded for Prashanth Neel’s high-octane, massive hit KGF Chapter 2. The film also won the best action direction award for Anbariv’s stunt choreography. Taking to social media, Vijay Kiragandur, founder of Hombale group that birthed the ‘KGF’ franchise and ‘Kantara’ said that “the audience have been our greatest strength and this award inspires us to continue our journey of storytelling, rooted in our rich heritage.”