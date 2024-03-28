Shah Rukh Khan and I 'last generation of stars', says Kangana Ranaut

"No actor has only had hits in their career. Shah Rukh Khan's films didn't work for 10 years and then 'Pathaan' became a hit. My films didn't work for seven-eight years, but then 'Queen' worked. Then, some more good films came, then after three-four years, 'Manikarnika' worked," Ranaut said on Wednesday night at the Times Now Summit 2024 - India Unstoppable event here.