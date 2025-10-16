Menu
Shah Rukh Khan to Suriya: Stars who've shared National Award wins

The National Awards stand as one of India’s most esteemed ceremonies, celebrating excellence in the Indian film industry. Receiving the Best Actor National Award is a remarkable achievement and a significant milestone in an actor’s career. What’s even more fascinating is when two actors share this prestigious honour in the same year. Here’s a look at some of those moments...
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 11:16 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey

During the 71st National Film Awards, Vikrant Massey claimed the Best Actor award for his role in 12th Fail, and Shah Rukh Khan was honoured for his outstanding performance in Jawan. Both actors earned their first National Award win, adding a special layer to their already remarkable careers.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt

At the 68th National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt was awarded the National Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti Sanon earned the same for her portrayal in Mimi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Suriya and Ajay Devgn

At the 68th National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn earned the Best Actor award for his impressive portrayal in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Suriya was recognized for his gripping performance in Soorarai Pottru.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush

Manoj Bajpayee won the National Award for his powerful role in Bhonsle, and Dhanush was recognized for his gripping performance in Asuran during the 67th National Film Awards.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal

Ayushmann was celebrated for his exceptional performance in Andhadhun, while Vicky earned the award for his gripping portrayal in Uri: The Surgical Strike during the 66th National Film Awards.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Irrfan Khan and Vikram Gokhale

During the 60th National Film Awards, Irrfan Khan was honoured for his remarkable performance in Paan Singh Tomar, and Vikram Gokhale won for his portrayal in Anumati. Both actors delivered performances that were not only emotionally resonant but also left a lasting impact.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Indrani Haldar and Rituparna Sengupta

At the 45th National Film Awards, Indrani Haldar was awarded the National Award for her portrayal in the Bengali film Dahan, with Rituparna Sengupta also receiving the prestigious honour for the same film. Both actresses were celebrated in the Best Actress category, a recognition that highlighted their remarkable performances and immense talent.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 16 October 2025, 11:16 IST
