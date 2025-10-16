Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey
During the 71st National Film Awards, Vikrant Massey claimed the Best Actor award for his role in 12th Fail, and Shah Rukh Khan was honoured for his outstanding performance in Jawan. Both actors earned their first National Award win, adding a special layer to their already remarkable careers.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt
At the 68th National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt was awarded the National Award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti Sanon earned the same for her portrayal in Mimi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
At the 68th National Film Awards, Ajay Devgn earned the Best Actor award for his impressive portrayal in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, while Suriya was recognized for his gripping performance in Soorarai Pottru.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush
Manoj Bajpayee won the National Award for his powerful role in Bhonsle, and Dhanush was recognized for his gripping performance in Asuran during the 67th National Film Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal
Ayushmann was celebrated for his exceptional performance in Andhadhun, while Vicky earned the award for his gripping portrayal in Uri: The Surgical Strike during the 66th National Film Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Irrfan Khan and Vikram Gokhale
During the 60th National Film Awards, Irrfan Khan was honoured for his remarkable performance in Paan Singh Tomar, and Vikram Gokhale won for his portrayal in Anumati. Both actors delivered performances that were not only emotionally resonant but also left a lasting impact.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Indrani Haldar and Rituparna Sengupta
At the 45th National Film Awards, Indrani Haldar was awarded the National Award for her portrayal in the Bengali film Dahan, with Rituparna Sengupta also receiving the prestigious honour for the same film. Both actresses were celebrated in the Best Actress category, a recognition that highlighted their remarkable performances and immense talent.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 16 October 2025, 11:16 IST