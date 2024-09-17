Shakira walks off stage mid-performance as fans 'record up her dress'

Colombian pop star Shakira walked off the stage in the middle of her performance in Miami as some fans were allegedly recording up her dress. She was performing her latest single Soltera at LIV Nightclub in Miami when the incident happened.

Several videos and pictures of the incident are now doing rounds on social media.

In the viral videos, the pop-star can be seen dancing on the stage surrounded by her fans. However, after noticing some people who appeared to be filming up her skirt, she stops mid-way and pulls her dress down. The Waka Waka singer then also gestures with her hands, asking people to stop filming and just see the performance.