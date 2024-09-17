Shakira walks off stage mid-performance as fans 'record up her dress'

Colombian pop star Shakira walked off the stage in the middle of her performance in Miami as some fans were allegedly recording up her dress. She was performing her latest single Soltera at LIV Nightclub in Miami when the incident happened.
Several videos and pictures of the incident are now doing rounds on social media.
In the viral videos, the pop-star can be seen dancing on the stage surrounded by her fans. However, after noticing some people who appeared to be filming up her skirt, she stops mid-way and pulls her dress down. The Waka Waka singer then also gestures with her hands, asking people to stop filming and just see the performance.
The singer did resume the performance but, after a few seconds, walked off the stage looking disappointed. Shakira was greeted by her VIP fans upon the abrupt exit.
"Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS," a user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) posting the video.
Her fans were also disappointed by the incident and demanded action against the accused.
"Whoever was filming should be arrested for sexual assault," wrote a user. "That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone," said another.
The incident also re-triggered the 'man vs bear' debate among the netizens. One user said, "this is why i would still choose the bear!!!! (sic)"
Shakira, who is often dubbed as the 'Queen of Latin Music', is preparing for her North American tour which is set to began in November and will continue till December. She yet to announce the release date of her single Soltera which is reportedly a collaboration with Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta.
Published 17 September 2024, 10:47 IST