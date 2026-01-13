Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shakti Samanta @100: The visionary behind 'Aradhana', 'Amar Prem' and legends

Remembering the writer, director, producer and once-upon-a-time actor on his birth centenary.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ashok Kumar starred in 'Inspector', Shakti Samanta's first hit in 1956.

Ashok Kumar starred in 'Inspector', Shakti Samanta's first hit in 1956.

Special Arrangement

A still from Devdas

A still from Devdas

Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 09:34 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us