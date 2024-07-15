Shannen Doherty, '90210' and 'Charmed' actress, dies at 53

Los Angeles: American actor Shannen Doherty, best known for her role as high school student Brenda Walsh on hit 1990s television drama Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at age 53 following a years-long battle with cancer.

Doherty, who had been public about her treatment for breast cancer, died on Saturday, publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement on Sunday.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie," Sloan said in the statement. "The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty disclosed in 2015 that she was undergoing treatment for the disease. In 2023, she had a brain tumor removed and revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones.

The actress, who had previously starred in the movie Heathers, gained widespread popularity on 90210 for her portrayal of Brenda, an honor roll student from Minnesota who struggled to fit in with her classmates in the wealthy zip code.

Her character on the show became entwined in a love triangle with Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth). In real life, Doherty clashed with Garth and other castmates and left 90210 during its fourth season in 1994. The show continued through 2000 without her.

In 1998, 90210 producer Aaron Spelling cast Doherty in supernatural series Charmed as Prue Halliwell, the oldest of three sisters with magical abilities. The show was a hit, but also subject to reports of behind-the-scenes turmoil.

People magazine called Doherty "the iconic 'bad girl' of the nineties," citing her reputation for partying, turning up late on sets and feuding with actors - and her bosses.