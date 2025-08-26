"She's fierce and modern": Malavika Mohanan talks about playing a contemporary woman in Mohanlal's 'Hridayapoorvam'

<p>Actress Malavika Mohanan is one of the stars in showbiz who is garnering immense attention not just for her impeccable performances but also for her careful and content-driven movies. The diva is all set to mesmerise the audience with her striking screen presence in upcoming with her upcoming Malayalam film <em>Hridayapoorvam</em>. </p><p>Audiences are now keen to know that she to table with her performance in the upcoming project that stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.</p><p>In a recent AMA session, Malavika opened up about her role in <em>Hridayapoorvam</em>, where she stars opposite the legendary actor. Sharing insights into her character, Malavika said, “Her name is Haritha. Haritha is a Pune-born and raised Malayali girl. And she's a woman of today. She's a modern girl and that's one of the reasons I could really relate to the character. It didn't feel like prepping for a character that's very different from who I am. A modern girl who's rooted at heart, who is driven, who's set out to do whatever she wants to do, and if I say more, it'll really be giving away the film. The film is out in two days, so we'll catch it in theatres near you.”</p>.<p>The actress’s relatable take on her role has already generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see her chemistry with Mohanlal on the big screen. Malavika’s prowess to balance contemporary appeal with traditional depth is what makes her stand out, and Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam is set to showcase exactly that.</p><p>On the work front, apart from <em>Hridayapoorvam</em>, the <em>Yodha</em> actor is keeping busy with some of the most high-profile projects. Malavika will be seen alongside Prabhas in <em>The</em> <em>Raja Saab</em> and takes on a significant role in Karthi’s <em>Sardar 2</em>.</p>