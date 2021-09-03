Shivanna: Want to break monotony in my career

Shivarajkumar was first off the block when the Karnataka government allowed the film industry to resume shooting.

By starting the shooting of his much-awaited film ‘Bhajarangi 2’ earlier this year, the actor gave confidence to thousands of industry workers, rendered jobless because of pandemic restrictions. In the film, he plays a man blessed with extraordinary powers to vanquish evil.

Ahead of its release, Shivarajkumar spoke to Showtime about why he agreed to do a sequel to a 2013 film and the government should allow 100 per cent occupancy in theatres. Excerpts:

How was it to play Bhajarangi again?

The character has interesting features, especially green eyes. It is indirectly related to the character wanting to protect the environment. His determination to prevent harm to the environment is seen in those eyes. While the entertainment quotient remains high, there's a strong message that is slipped in through the story. There are portions in the film that look at why people with extraordinary powers must not misuse it. The credit goes to Harsha for conceptualising such a character.

The film shuttles between the past and present...

Yes. It is a larger-than-life character. Through strong dialogues and a gripping narrative, Bhajarangi wonders why human beings continue to be differentiated on the basis of caste, creed, and religion when these should have been erased long ago.

What helped you get under the skin of the character?

The costumes, makeup, powerful dialogues and the brilliant sets made by Ravi helped me slip into the character pretty effortlessly. The supporting characters played a part in the transformation of my character. The atmosphere created on the sets, strong lighting schemes, and sound technical details in the film adds to the film's charm.

You have been signing many films, even during the pandemic year. Is it a conscious effort to play different characters?

Yes. There are some excellent scripts that have come my way. There's 'Shivappa' with Vijay Milton, and 'Veda' with Harsha. I have also signed a yet-to-be-titled comedy film with Rishab Shetty. It will will be produced by Jayanna. I found the script to be light and easy. Humour is what people really need in their lives right now. I want to weed out monotony and repetition in my choices of films.

Do you see a change in the way scripts are written in the Kannada film industry, especially after the OTT boom in the pandemic?

Yes. We may see stories being told differently in the coming days. The choice of subjects is refreshing as well. Directors and actors are making efforts to present good content and improve on the technical front as well.

Will 'Bhajarangi 2' release during the 50 percent cap on theatres?

It looks difficult with the weekend curfew in place. When all the other industries have opened up, why must theatres be denied 100 percent occupancy? We want to meet the chief minister and ask him to open theatres completely. The virus is not going to go away anytime soon. We have to take precautions and live with it. Lockdown is not a solution.

You have been chosen to tackle problems of the Kannada film industry, much like the late actor Ambarish. How do you feel about that?

I feel blessed that people are looking up to me. I feel that it is the love and affection from the industry that will guide me forward. I wish to take everybody with me on this journey.