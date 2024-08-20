Shraddha Kapoor stuns fans with her dynamic action sequences in 'Stree 2'

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has undeniably raised the bar with the release of her much-anticipated film Stree 2. Not only she has captured the hearts of audiences but has also dominated the box office to become the first female lead to achieve such impressive opening numbers. Beyond this, Shraddha is also carving out a unique space for herself, emerging as the supreme star who has continued to wow everyone with her action-packed performances.
With a powerful action sequence, Shraddha commanded the spotlight, drawing loud cheers from the audience. It was a truly heroic moment that caught everyone off guard, yet Shraddha pulled off the surprise flawlessly. Given her action-oriented persona, it's clear that she’s always one step ahead in delivering something fresh and exciting on screen.
With Stree 2, Shraddha continues to nail the action genre in her films. Shraddha has performed some daring stunts in movies like Saaho and Baaghi 3. Although she exudes sheer intensity in action roles, in Stree 2 she added a distinct charm to her action-packed entry. With this performance, she has solidified her place in the league of top action stars.
With the release of Stree 2, Shraddha is truly winning the hearts of the audience. Playing a significant role in this horror-comedy, she is receiving tremendous love from all corners.
Along with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles and is racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office collection globally in its opening weekend.
A sequel to 2018's Stree, Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.
Published 20 August 2024, 09:40 IST