Shraddha Kapoor stuns fans with her dynamic action sequences in 'Stree 2'

With Stree 2, Shraddha continues to nail the action genre in her films. Shraddha has performed some daring stunts in movies like Saaho and Baaghi 3. Although she exudes sheer intensity in action roles, in Stree 2 she added a distinct charm to her action-packed entry. With this performance, she has solidified her place in the league of top action stars.

With the release of Stree 2, Shraddha is truly winning the hearts of the audience. Playing a significant role in this horror-comedy, she is receiving tremendous love from all corners.

Along with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles and is racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office collection globally in its opening weekend.

A sequel to 2018's Stree, Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and was released in theatres on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day.