Shruti Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for Raaj Kamal Films International project

New Delhi: Veteran star Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International on Tuesday announced its collaboration with actor Shruti Haasan and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

This is the first project for the trio.

"Inimel Delulu is the New Solulu #IdhuveyRelationship #IdhuveySituationship #IdhuveyDelusionship #Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Lokesh @shrutihaasan @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram," Raaj Kamal Films International said in an X post.