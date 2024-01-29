Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter' earns Rs 123.60 cr in four days

New Delhi: Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter earned Rs 30.20 crore at the box office on Sunday which took its four-day-long weekend collection to a total of Rs 123.60 crore, makers said on Monday.
Released on Thursday ahead of the 75th Republic Day, the patriotic action drama stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Fighter collected Rs 24.60 crore on its release on Thursday, witnessed a growth on 2nd day and collected Rs 41.20 crore on Friday, Republic Day and then made Rs 27.60 crore on Saturday, day three. With extremely good buzz around the masses, the film collected 30.20 crore on day four,' the producers said in a statement.
The film's collection is now standing at Rs 123.60 crore gross in India, they added.
Fighter is presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures.