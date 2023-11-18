Singer reveals how Modi was named for Grammy

Many songs were released to mark 2023: The International Year of Millets, a declaration made by the UN following a proposal from the Indian government.

But none made any waves until last week, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was nominated for the song ‘Abundance of Millets’ in the best global music performance category for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The track in Hindi and English, by Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falu (Falguni Shah) and her husband Gaurav Shah, features two clips from Modi’s speech that he gave at the inauguration of the Global Millets Conference in New Delhi in March this year.