Six movies you should catch before BIFFes winds up on March 7

The 15th edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) is set to wrap up on Thursday. Here are some films to watch.
Shivamma
It is a quirky and poignant tale of 44-year-old Shivamma who explores employment opportunities in rural Karnataka. The aesthetic shots of rural landscapes, dialogues and the protagonist’s optimism and vigour make the film a beautiful watch. Directed by Jaishankar Aryar, it won the ‘New Currents’ award at Busan IFF.
The Monk and the Gun
Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji, the wacky comedy is set in the mid 2000s when Bhutan was at the cusp of embracing democracy. An American weapon collector is looking for a gun which falls into the hands of a monk who is also coincidentally looking for arms. Why does a monk need a gun? An audience winner at BIFFes.
Naangal
Three siblings who live with their abusive divorced father try to find happiness and joy in this film. The story of the five characters is set in a four-and-a-half-hour narrative, and yet the film doesn’t tire the audience. The Tamil film is directed by Avinash Prakash.
Banel and Adama
A Pulaar language film set in a remote village in Senegal, ‘Banel and Adama’ is a tragic love story of two lovers who strive for a life of independence in a traditional society. Directed by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, the movie premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or.
Endless Borders
Directed by Abbas Amini, ‘Endless Borders’ follows the story of an exiled teacher living in an Iranian village along the border of Afghanistan and how he ends up helping a refugee Afghan family escape the tyranny of the Taliban.
The Teachers’ Lounge
When a student is suspected of a series of crimes at a school, a young teacher decides to get to the bottom of the issue. The movie follows the consequences of her decision. It was nominated for ‘Best International Feature Film’ at the 96th Academy Awards.
Other contemporary films to watch: ‘Fallen Leaves’, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, ‘Shyamchi Aai’, ‘Monster’, ‘The Zone of Interest’, ‘The Taste of Things’, ‘La Chimera’.
At Orion Mall, Suchitra Film Society, and Dr Rajkumar Bhavana. Day pass available at the venues for Rs 200.