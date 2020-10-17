Soumitra Chatterjee's health improving consistently

Soumitra Chatterjee's health improving consistently, says doctor

Chatterjee has no fever for over 70 hours now

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 17 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 12:40 ist
Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee. Credit: Wikipedia/Biswarup Ganguly

The health condition of legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved a lot on Saturday and he is speaking a bit as well as recognising people and identifying their voices, a doctor treating him at a private hospital here, said.

The thespian slept well in the night (Friday) though a little bit of restlessness persisting, he said.

"Mr Chatterjee is doing fine, better than yesterday. And every day he is improving consistently. However, there are issues of a little bit of restlessness, hesitation, non-complete recovery of the brain functions. But he is opening eyes, able to speak little words and is able to recognise people as well as their voices," Dr Arindam Kar, leading the team of 15 doctors, treating the veteran actor, said.

The 85-year-old Chatterjee has no fever for over 70 hours now, he said.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"He is still very weak, frail and complete recovery of neurological function is yet to be achieved. But it seems that he is going in the right direction. As of now, there is no new infection or any episode of fever," Dr Kar added.

The veteran actor's oxygen saturation was 100 per cent, and did not require any BiPAP (a non-invasive ventilation used for breathing support administered via a face or nasal mask), he said.

"Saturation is 100 per cent and we have reduced the oxygen support on the nasal cannula (tube). He did not require any BiPAP support. All the major organs are functioning fine. He is putting up a strong fight," Dr Kar added.

The veteran actor was administered "higher doses" of steroids to enhance the recovery from Covid-19 encephalopathy.

The critically acclaimed actor, who has the rare distinction of having worked with maestros like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha and Tarun Mazumdar, was admitted to the private hospital here on October 6 after he tested positive for Covid-19.

He had to be shifted to the ITU after his condition deteriorated.

Chatterjee tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday following which he was shifted to a non-Covid ITU for treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

soumitra chatterjee
Kolkata
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

India's active Covid-19 cases below 8L after 1.5 months

India's active Covid-19 cases below 8L after 1.5 months

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

Rohit asks MI team to remain ruthless in strong IPL run

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

How satire site Babylon Bee, capitalises on confusion

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | RR vs RCB: SWOT Analysis

 