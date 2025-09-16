Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

Heavy rain batters Dehradun; 15 dead, 16 missing, 900 stranded in Uttarakhand

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the rain-affected areas of Dehradun district to review the situation on the ground. Local MLAs and senior officials accompanied him.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 18:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 18:20 IST
India NewsUttarakhandDehradunLandslidecloudburstdeathsHeavy rain

Follow us on :

Follow Us