SPB, the actor who started off with Nellore stage plays

SP Balasubrahmanyam, a name that was synonymous with music across languages for about four decades, was also an accomplished actor who played the lead character, comical and supportive roles in many films.

Thanks to his father SP Sambamurthy, a Harikatha exponent who used to perform spiritual plays in Nellore, SPB took interest in acting at an early age and appeared in several stage shows.

His part in the 2012 film 'Mithunam', where he was paired with veteran actor Lakshmi as an aged couple living in a village away from their children who had settled abroad, is considered as one of his best performances.

Balu received the Andhra Pradesh government’s Nandi special jury award for his recital as a retired teacher in the film.

SPB's 1990 Tamil movie 'Keladi Kanmani' ('O Papa Lali' in Telugu), where he starred alongside Raadhika, is one of his biggest hits. His breathless rendition of the song Materani Chinnadani was a smash hit.

Balu played the protagonist's father's character in the 1996 film Pavitra Bandham. He also played actor Nagarjuna’s father in Rakshakudu.

His police constable character in Premikudu (Kadhalan) as a doting father of actor Prabhudeva was much loved. It would not be an exaggeration to say that his amusing dance steps in the Andamaina Premarani song in the film overshadowed the dance whiz’s moves.

'The darkest day for the world of music'

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi described SP Balasubrahmanyam’s passing on Friday as the end of an era.

“Personally, I owe my success greatly to Balu gari's voice. This is the darkest day for the world of music. There can never be another like SP Balu, he has to be reborn to fill the vacuum.”

Chiranjeevi also said that the maestro entered the melodic galaxy to keep the Telugu music world enchanted with his songs, taking the mantle from the great Ghantasala Venkateshwara Rao who expired in 1974.

Ace director SS Rajamouli said that SP Balu reigned over the Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil music worlds unchallenged for decades. “He sang in all languages and was embraced by everyone as their own.”