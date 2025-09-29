<p>New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sony Pictures on Monday announced it is set to re-release all the "Spider-Man" films across the theatres of India in the months of November and December.</p><p>Sony Pictures Entertainment India shared the news on its official Instagram handle with a collage of the films and the dates of each film, respectively.</p><p>"Swing back into nostalgia! All 'Spider-Man' movies are re-releasing in cinemas across India this November and December. Relive the web-slinging action, the villains, and the iconic moments all over again," read the caption.</p>.'Thamma' Trailer: The Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe expands with a bloody, wild love story.<p><em>Spider-Man</em> (2002), <em>Spider-Man 2</em> (2004), and <em>Spider-Man 3</em> (2007), are set to hit the big screen on November 14.</p><p>Followed by the re-release of <em>The Amazing Spider-Man</em> (2012), <em>The Amazing Spider-Man 2</em> (2014) on November 21.</p><p>Films <em>Spider-Man: Homecoming</em> (2017), <em>Spider-Man: Far From Home</em> (2019) and <em>Spider-Man: No Way Home</em> (2021) will re-release on November 28.</p><p><em>Spider-Verse: The animated multiverse</em> will re-release on December 5.</p><p>Shony Panjikaran, general manager and head of Sony Pictures, said Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world.</p><p>“Spider-Man is one of the most enduring and inspirational characters in the world. Bringing back all his films to Indian cinemas is a way to honour the fans who have loved him for decades, while also giving new audiences the chance to experience these iconic stories on the grandest scale," he said in a statement.</p>