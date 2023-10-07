Spy drama falls short of thrills

Alas, after an hour or so of tight plotting, when the story has a major shift, the movie stumbles. Along come a series of rather implausible occurrences, which the audience is expected to swallow and play along. The pace sustains, but the story falls short of the initial excitement it creates. The long Satsang clap-along songs by bass guitarist and social activist Rahul Ram make one chafe in impatience, though the songs are not too bad on the ears. The climax is not the satisfying comeuppance you are led to expect though quite a lot of blood is spilled. One gets the feeling Bhardwaj quickly wanted to wrap it up and move on to the (more familiar?) poetic aesthetic of the last frame.