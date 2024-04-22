SriiMurali gets injured while performing action sequence in 'Bagheera'

Actor SriiMurali is known for performing high-octane action sequences mostly without body double.
In showbiz, where lights, camera, and action reign supreme, there's an often-overlooked aspect - the inherent risks and dangers faced while filming an action scene.
SriiMurali had a bad day at work and sustained injuries while performing a stunt scene.
Reportedly, SriiMurali has injured his leg during the filming of the highly anticipated film Bagheera. SriiMurali was rushed to the hospital where he received treatment and will be on rest for a couple of days.
Visuals of the star exiting on a wheelchair are doing rounds on the internet and has raised concerns about the actor’s health.
A source close to the production confirmed that SriiMurali is doing well and there is nothing to worry. Srimurali will soon resume the shooting for Bagheera.
The first-look poster, which featured Sriimurali in a rugged cop avatar, had the tagline “When society becomes a jungle… and only one predator roars for justice".
The actor had particularly taken time to prepare for the role.
Backed by Hombale Films, the movie stars SriiMurali and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles.
The movie also features Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Ramachandra Raju and Achyuth Kumar in key roles.
Bagheera is an action-entertainer movie written by Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr Suri.
(Published 22 April 2024, 11:33 IST)