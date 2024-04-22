SriiMurali gets injured while performing action sequence in 'Bagheera'

Actor SriiMurali is known for performing high-octane action sequences mostly without body double.

In showbiz, where lights, camera, and action reign supreme, there's an often-overlooked aspect - the inherent risks and dangers faced while filming an action scene.

SriiMurali had a bad day at work and sustained injuries while performing a stunt scene.

Reportedly, SriiMurali has injured his leg during the filming of the highly anticipated film Bagheera. SriiMurali was rushed to the hospital where he received treatment and will be on rest for a couple of days.

Visuals of the star exiting on a wheelchair are doing rounds on the internet and has raised concerns about the actor’s health.

A source close to the production confirmed that SriiMurali is doing well and there is nothing to worry. Srimurali will soon resume the shooting for Bagheera.