Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

5 dead after tour bus carrying Indians, others crashes on New York highway

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team of investigators to the crash site, a spokesperson said. They were expected to arrive Saturday morning.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 02:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 02:58 IST
New YorkAccidentNiagara Falls

Follow us on :

Follow Us