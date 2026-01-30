Menu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s film 'Varanasi' to release on April 7, 2027

Bankrolled by producer KL Narayana, this pan-international venture is set to push cinematic boundaries and deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 12:43 IST
Published 30 January 2026, 12:43 IST
