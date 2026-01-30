<p>Blockbuster filmmaker Mahesh <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ss-rajamouli">SS Rajamouli</a> and Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu’s much-anticipated project, 'Varanasi', has got a release date. On Friday, filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to social media to announce that the movie will release in theaters in April 2027. Timed perfectly with Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, the ace filmmaker has chosen an ideal date for this mega project. </p><p>Along with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithiviraj Sukumaran are also essaying key roles in the film, which is expected to release in April 2027. SS Rajamouli’s announcement post read, “April 7th, 2027… #Varanasi”. (sic) along with a new movie poster.</p>.<p>In November 2025, filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the title of his next mega project at a grand fan event held at Ramoji Film City, and the event saw actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in attendance.</p>.Amazon Prime's 'Daldal' series review: Strong performances lift sluggish plot.<p>SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu are collaborating for the very first time, and earlier, the movie was scheduled for a January 2027 release. The project is described as a globetrotting jungle adventure, with Mahesh Babu playing the lead role of Rudhra. </p><p>The film is generating immense buzz, with an alleged Rs 150 crore remuneration for Mahesh Babu. Bankrolled by producer KL Narayana, this pan-international venture is set to push cinematic boundaries and deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience.</p>