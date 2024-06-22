Stars and crime

On March 10, 1977, 43-year-old Polanski was arrested and charged in Los Angeles for drugging and raping 13-year-old girl Samantha Gailey. Polanski pleaded not guilty to all charges, but later accepted a plea bargain. The terms included dismissal of five more serious charges in lieu of a guilty plea to the charge of engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. However, on learning that he was likely to face imprisonment and deportation, Polanski fled to England and then to France in February 1978, hours before he was due to be formally sentenced. Since then, Polanski has mostly lived in France and avoided visiting any country likely to extradite him to the US.