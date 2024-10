'Stree 2: Sarkate ka Aatank' on Prime Video - Streaming starts today

'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' is set in the picturesque town of Chanderi, years after Stree's mysterious disappearance. The townspeople are now faced with a new terror—a headless ghost called "Sarkata" who begins abducting women, seeking revenge on those he believes are responsible for Stree’s fate.